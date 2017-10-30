Trackers split weekend series going 1-1

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. & Yukon Trackers returned home after collecting two out of a possible four points over the weekend.

The Trackers travelled to Peace River on Friday to battle with the first place Royals. The team would have a subpar first thirty minutes of play as the Royals would jump out to a 2-0 lead. However the final half of the game was a different story as the Trackers would pour on the pressure and cut the lead to 2-1 thanks to Nick Loewen’s goal at 13:56 of the third frame. Chase London and Cayden Frennete would pick up the helpers. The boys would outshoot the Royals 16-2 in the final period and hit three posts but couldn’t find the equalizer and would loose by the score of 2-1. Netminder Dakota Olsen would make 17-19 saves in the loosing effort.

Game Two would see the boys host the Sherwood Park Oilers at the Memorial Arena in Dawson Creek. Aiden Craig- Steele would open the scoring at the 11:00 mark of the first period. Zury Reschke would get the lone assist on the goal. Connor Kindrat would double the lead to 2-0 with after finding the net 2:55 later. Zury Reschke and Cody Bueckert would set up Kindrat for the game winning goal as the Trackers would hang on for the 2-1 victory. Goaltender Tyler McArthur would stand on his head, making 44 of 45 saves.

General Manager Sheldon Steele said, “We should’ve won the first game. The last 30 minutes of we completely dominated them but could only muster the one goal. Definitely looking forward to when we have to play the Royals next.”

Next up for the Trackers is a two game series in Fort McMurray starting on Saturday. Puck drop is 6:30 p.m. While Sunday’s tilt gets underway at 10:45 a.m.