Trackers run over Polar Kings in season opener

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast BC/Yukon Trackers started their season on the right note as they destroyed the Wainwright Polar Kings on Saturdayby a score of 8-2.

The first period saw the Trackers fall behind midway through the frame, however goals less than four minutes apart from Noah Lang and John Herrington would put the Trackers up by one heading into the intermission.

The Trackers would add to their lead thanks to the game-winner courtesy of Noah Lang two minutes into the frame. Assists went to Owen Floriant and Cayden Frenette. After a penalty-filled second, the Trackers would lead 3-2 going into the final 20 minutes of play.

Trackers goalie Dakota Olsen had his busiest period of the game. He would stop all seventeen shots fired his way as his solid play allowed his team to pour it on and score five goals through the final 12 minutes of play. Noah Lang would score his hat trick goal with 7:04 remaining.

Curtis Hammond and Aiden Craig-Steele both finished the night with a goal and two helpers. While goalie Dakota Olsen stopped 37 of 39 shots. The Trackers would pepper the Polar Kings goalie with 44 shots of their own.

The Trackers next game will be on October 13th as they host the Fort McMurray Barons at the North Peace Arena. Puck drop is 7:00 p.m.