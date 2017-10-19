Trackers looking to climb the standings this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The NEBC & Yukon Trackers are back on the ice this weekend as they travel to St. Albert seeking to remain perfect on the season.

The Trackers who are coming off a 4-2 victory over Fort McMurray in their home opener last Friday.

The team currently finds themselves in 3rd place in the Boucher division with games in hand on first place Peace River and Fort McMurray.

The Trackers next home game is on October 28 vs Sherwood Park at the Pomeroy Sports Centre. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.