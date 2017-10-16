Trackers improve to 2-0 after defeating Fort McMurray on Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The NEBC & Yukon Trackers were victorious Friday night after downing the Fort McMurray Barons 4-2 at the Pomeroy Sports Centre.

The Trackers would pounce on the visitors early after a goal by Connor Bowie, assisted by Curtis Hammond and John Herrington. They would head into the first intermission after a late power play goal from Aiden Craig-Steele who was set up by Logan Kimmie and Noah Lang to make it 2-1 after the Barons found twine on a man advantage of their own.

A penalty filled middle stanza would see the Trackers add to their lead courtesy John Herrington with just under 12 minutes to go making it 3-1, with the helpers going to Connor Bowie and Curtis Hammond. The Trackers would kill off all six Fort McMurray power plays, as McArthur was solid between the pipes and stopped all ten shots he faced.

The final twenty minutes saw each team trade goals, with John Herrington scoring the second power play marker for the Trackers and his second on the night as Connor Bowie and Aiden Craig- Steele would pick up the assists. It would be the visitors making six trips to the penalty box in the third period.

MacArthur stopped 26-28 shots to collect his first win of the season.

John Herrington would lead the way the two goals and a helper, while Connor Bowie also contributed one goal and two assists. Aiden Craig-Steele finished the night with 2 points.

The Trackers currently find themselves in third place in the Boucher Division. Having played only two games they hold games in hand on everyone else and are 3 points back of first place Fort McMurray and Peace River.

Up next for the Trackers is a trip to St. Albert for a date with the Crusaders on Friday. Puck drop is at 8:45 p.m.