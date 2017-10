FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The NEBC & Yukon Trackers are resuming league play Friday when they welcome the Fort McMurray Barons to town.

The Trackers won their season opener versus the Wainwright Polar Kings by a score of 8-2 back in late September.

The team was recently in Kamloops over the Thanksgiving weekend where they finished the tournament with a 1-2-1 record.

Puck drop for Friday’s game against the Barons is 7:00 p.m. at the Pomeroy Sports Centre.