Trackers head to Kamloops for the Thanksgiving International Classic this weekend

FORT ST JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast BC/Yukon Trackers will be heading to Kamloops tomorrow morning to compete in the Thanksgiving International Classic this the weekend.

With a week off from regular season play, President Sheldon Steele said, “This gives us an opportunity to play against some really good teams, not from our own league.”

The Trackers will be in pool B with teams from Chilliwack, Thompson Zone, Prince George, and Abbotsford.

The Trackers play their next league game on October 13th against the Fort McMurray Barons at the North Peace Arena. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.