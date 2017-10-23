Trackers collect three of a possible six points this past weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The NEBC & Yukon Trackers returned home after going 1-1-1 over the weekend.

Friday nights game saw the Trackers play St. Albert and they would jump out to an early lead as Aiden Craige Steele opened the scoring just 54 seconds into the game. The lone assist would go to Connor Kindrat. Logan Kimmie would make it 2-0 at 10:11 of the first frame with an unassisted tally. Five minutes later Connor Bowie would find twine after being set up by John Herrington. Making it 3-0 with 5:27 remaining in the first. The home side would score two quick goals to cut the lead to 3-2 going into the first intermission. Goaltender was busy as he made 13 of 15 saves.

The second period saw both teams exchange chances as the face paced game saw it’s first penalty at 16:28 by John Herrington. After allowing the tying goal the visitors would respond less than 30 seconds later on a goal by Curtis Hammond. Duncan Ross and Jayden Piket would get the helpers to make it 4-3 heading into the final 20 minutes of play. Shots after two were 21-13 in favour of the home side.

The third stanza saw the Trackers play on their heels as MacArthur was peppered with 18 shots. Only one of which found its way past him at the 10:21 mark. Logan Kimmie would score his second of the game less than two minutes later to put the Trackers up for good. That goal was assisted by Cayden Frenette. The Trackers would get outshot in the game by a 38 to 19 margin.

Logan Kimmie lead the team with two goals, while Aiden Craig- Steele, Curtis Hammond and Connor Bowie all chipped in with one goal a piece.

Saturday’s game in Leduc saw the Trackers play some undisciplined hockey as Connor Bowie would get the boys on the board with a powerplay goal with 1:03 remaining in the first, cutting the Roughnecks lead in half at 2-1. Connor Kindrat would get the lone assist on the goal. Goaltender Dakota Olsen stopped 11 shots while the Trackers fired 10 of their own on the Roughnecks netminder.

The second period would see a parade to the penalty box for the Trackers as the home side would capitalize with the man advantage increasing their lead to 4-1. The Trackers would get outshot 16 to 10 in the middle frame.

In the first three minutes of the third teams would trade goals as Aiden Craig-Steele would deposit a pass from Zury Reschke to make it 5-2. Connor Bowie would find the net 37 seconds after the home side would score 24 seconds after Craig- Steele’s goal to make it 6-3. Noah Lang picked up the only assist. The Trackers would outshot the Roughnecks 34-33.

Goaltender Dakota Olsen would suffer his first loss of the season.

Connor Bowie had two goals, while Aiden Craig-Steele scored once.

The final game of the three game road trip on Sunday saw the Trackers open the scoring at 12:37 of the first period on a goal by Curtis Hammond with the assist going to Connor Kindrat. After 20 mintues the teams would be tied at ones.

Owen Floriant would give the visitors the lead 42 seconds into the period with an unassisted marker giving the Trackers a 2-1 lead. Even though they would fire 12 shots on goal the trackers would head into the dressing room after 40 minutes down 3-2.

The visitors would make it 4-2 1:58 into the third. The Trackers would make it 4-3 at the 11:18 mark after the second unassisted goal of the game, this time courtesy Connor Kindrat on the powerplay. Working with a man advantage for the last 3:20 of the game the Trackers would tie things up after Connor Bowie scored with 1:34 remaining to tie it up at 4-4. Assists went to Zury Reschke and Curtis Hammond.

Curtis Hammond and Connor Kindrat lead their team with a goal and a assist. Connor Bowie and Owen Floriant each potted a goal. Goaltender Tyler MacArthur stopped 4o out of 44 shots.

The Trackers find themselves in third place in the Bouchier Division with a record of 3-1-1. And play first place Peace River on Friday. Puck drop is 7:00 p.m.