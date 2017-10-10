Trackers back home after tournament in Kamloops last week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C./Yukon Trackers are back home after going 1-2-1 in Kamloops last week.

Game One saw the Trackers play Prince George in an evenly matched affair. Tyler MacArthur would get the nod in goal. The teams would trade goals in the second and third periods, as the game would end in a tie at 3-3. Connor Bowie lead the way with a goal and a assist, while Curtis Hammond and Reid Jacobs each netted a goal.

Dakota Olsen would start Game Two as the Trackers would play the host team Kamloops and loose by a score of 3-1, even though the Trackers fired 50 shots on the opposing netminder. Johnny Herrington was lone goal scorer, with Connor Bowie dishing out the helper.

The third game saw the Northeast B.C. crew play Chilliwack. MacArthur got his second start as they would play catch up game and loose 4-1. Johnny Herrington was once again the only Tracker to find twine with the assist going to Aiden Craig-Steele.

The final game saw the Trackers play their best game of the Thanksgiving Classic against Abbotsford. Dakota Olsen picked up the first win of the tournament for the boys, as Curtis Hammond lead the team with two goals and a assist, Connor Bowie added one goal and a helper and Logan Kimmie and Jayden Piket rounded out the scoring for the Trackers. Final score was 5-3 Trackers.

The Trackers’ next game is this Friday, when they welcome the Fort McMurray Barons to the Pomeroy Sports Centre. Puck drops at 7:00 p.m.