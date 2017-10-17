Teal Pumpkin Map launched in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Energeticcity.ca has launched a Teal Pumpkin Map for Halloween in Fort St. John.

The Teal Pumpkin Project was created by the Food Allergy Research & Education in the U.S. and helps to create awareness for food allergies during Halloween. If you have a teal pumpkin outside your house that means you offer non-food treats for trick-or-treaters.

To help parents who have children with allergies, Energeticcity.ca has launched a map to showcase the homes participating in the teal pumpkin project. The map can be found at www.energeticcity.ca/tealpumpkin.

Residents that will be offering non-food treats are encouraged to input their address into the map.

How can you participate?

Halloween can be a challenging time for children with food allergies and they need our support. Here are some fun ways you can take part:

Paint your pumpkin teal and display it outside your home. Provide non-food treats for trick-or-treaters (stickers, glow sticks, playing cards etc.) Tell your families and friends and ask them to join the campaign. Host an allergy-friendly Halloween party and paint pumpkins with friends.

