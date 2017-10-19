Student from Ecole Central Elementary School the winner of Fire Chief for a Day

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Draydon Lowes got to be the Fire Chief for the Day at the Fort St. John Fire Hall as a part of Fire Prevention Week.

Lowes was the lucky winner of a draw from all elementary students in the city and was allowed to bring his friend Hazen too. The two Grade Three students had quite the afternoon. Fire Inspector and chaperone Alyn Stobbe said, “We picked them up at lunch with a fire truck. They choose what they wanted to eat, and hungout with acting Mayor Byron Stewart and the Fire Chief. He will receive his certificate for Fire Chief of the Day before it’s all over.”

The two got to try on equipment, check out the fire pole and see what it’s like to be a firefighter. Fire Prevention Week was October 8th – 14th, when fire departments from across Canada and the United States work to raise public awareness about the dangers of fire, how to prevent it and how to keep your family safe by having and practicing an escape plan.