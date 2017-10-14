Spirit River Ranges drop out of the 2017/2018 NPHL season

SPIRIT RIVER, A.B. – The Spirit River Rangers have dropped out of the 2017/2018 NPHL season. The five-time defending champions informed NPHL President Jack McAvoy on October 14.

The team asked for a one year leave of absence due to a lack of players. The NPHL will now create a new schedule with as many of the existing home dates being used as possible in the old schedule.

The NPHL is now comprised of 8 teams:

East Division

Falher Pirates

Grimshaw Huskies

High Prairie Regals

Manning Comets

Valleyview Jets

West Division

Dawson Creek Canucks

Fort St. John Flyers

Grande Prairie Athletics

A new schedule is planned to be released Tuesday, Oct. 17. A playoff format will be announced at a later date.