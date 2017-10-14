Spirit River Ranges drop out of the 2017/2018 NPHL season

October 14, 2017 Adam Reaburn Sports Comments Off on Spirit River Ranges drop out of the 2017/2018 NPHL season
The Flyers' Robbie Sidhu drives to the net during the third period against the Spirit River Rangers on November 24th 2016. File photo by Chris Newton

SPIRIT RIVER, A.B. – The Spirit River Rangers have dropped out of the 2017/2018 NPHL season.  The five-time defending champions informed NPHL President Jack McAvoy on October 14.

The team asked for a one year leave of absence due to a lack of players.  The NPHL will now create a new schedule with as many of the existing home dates being used as possible in the old schedule.

The NPHL is now comprised of 8 teams:

East Division

  • Falher Pirates
  • Grimshaw Huskies
  • High Prairie Regals
  • Manning Comets
  • Valleyview Jets

West Division

  • Dawson Creek Canucks
  • Fort St. John Flyers
  • Grande Prairie Athletics

 A new schedule is planned to be released Tuesday, Oct. 17.  A playoff format will be announced at a later date.