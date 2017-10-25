Speed Skating Club hosts first interclub event last weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club held its first short track interclub event of the season on Saturday.
In the Division 2, skaters Joshua Telizyn, Nyam Newlove and Brooke Braun finished one through three. Telizyn would finish with the fastest time in every event except for the 1000m race. He would also win the day in terms of points collected with 4,543. Newlove placed second throughout the day except in the 1000m which he won with a time of 1:41:36. Braun had a solid afternoon of skating finishing in second or third in all events.
Matthew Mitchell and Sidney Bennie placed second and third in Division 3. Mitchell would excel in the 1500m as he was four-tenths of a second away from first place. Bennie would place third in the 200m team pursuit with a time of 0:24:82.
In Division 4, speed skater Nolan Cote would finish tied for top spot barely missing out on the full 4,000 points by less than a full second in the 200m and 400m events.
Ivanka Whale of Division 6 would run the table and finish in first place in every event she participated in, including a 5 second gap in the 100m skate.
The results were as follows:
Division 1, Mixed Genders
5. Jessica Telizyn – 1,872
- 1500m Finale: 3: 22.19 443 pts
- 500m Finale 1: 06.66 543 pts
- 1000m Finale: 2: 00.40 443 pts
- 3000m Finale: DNF 443 pts
Division 2,
1. Joshua Telizyn – 4,543
- 1500m Finale: 2: 38.73 1,000 pts
- 500m Finale: 0: 47.29 1,000 pts
- 400m Finale: 0: 38.67 1,000 pts
- 1000m Finale: 2: 28.27 543 pts
- 3000m Finale: 0: 00.01 1,000 pts
2. Nyam Newlove – 3,448
- 1500m Finale: 2: 39.81 816 pts
- 500m Finale: 0: 48.89 816 pts
- 400m Finale: 0: 39.89 816 pts
- 1000m Finale: 1: 41.36 1,000 pts
3. Brooke Braun- 2,443
- 1500m Finale: 2: 45.71 666 pts
- 500m Finale: 0: 53.26 295 pts
- 400m Finale: 0: 43.42 666 pts
- 1000m Finale: 1: 50.21 816 pts
Division 3,
2. Matthew Mitchell- 2,593
- 1500m Finale: 2: 56.72 816 pts
- 400m Finale: 0: 48.12 666 pts
- 200m Pursuit/MS Finale: 0: 25.01 295 pts
- 3000m Finale: 0: 00.02 816 pts
3. Sidney Bennie – 2,418
- 1500m Finale: 3: 04.75 543 pts
- 400m Finale: 0: 50.36 543 pts
- 200m Pursuit/MS Finale: 0: 24.82 666 pts
- 3000m Finale: 0: 00.03 666 pts
4.Hannah North – 1,782
- 1500m Finale: 3: 04.53 666 pts
- 400m Finale: 0: 47.24 130 pts
- 200m Pursuit/MS Finale:0: 24.40 443 pts
- 3000m Finale: 0: 00.04 543 pts
Division 4,
1. Nolan Cote – 3,632
- 1200m Finale: 2: 49.25 1,000 pts
- 400m Finale: 0: 54.52 816 pts
- 200m Finale: 0: 28.10 816 pts
- 2000m Finale: 0: 00.01 1,000 pts
5. Emerson Bigras – 1,872
- 1200m Finale: 3: 10.25 443 pts
- 400m Finale: 1: 01.45 543 pts
- 200m Finale: 0: 30.91 443 pts
- 2000m Finale: 0: 00.05 443 pts
7. Austin Macgregor – 1,148
- 1200m Finale: 3: 15.42 362 pts
- 400m Finale: 1: 04.63 196 pts
- 200m Finale: 0: 32.43 295 pts
- 2000m Finale: 0: 00.01 295 pts
Division 5,
3. Jacob Paradela – 2,468
- 400m Finale: 1: 12.01 666 pts
- 200m Finale: 0: 39.64 543 pts
- 100m Finale: 0: 22.98 443 pts
- 800m LT Finale: 2: 30.87 816 pts
5.Erik Hansen – 2,114
- 400m Finale: 1: 18.14 362 pts
- 200m Finale: 0: 39.52 666 pts
- 100m Finale: 0: 22.41 543 pts
- 800m LT Finale: 2: 48.71 543 pts
6. Varvara Whale – 1,341
- 400m Finale: 1: 20.57 443 pts
- 200m Finale: 0: 42.48 241 pts
- 100m Finale: 0: 22.89 295 pts
- 800m Finale: 2: 44.21 362 pts
Division 6,
1. Ivanka Whale – 3,000
- 50m Finale: 0: 13.23 1,000 pts
- 100m Finale 0: 26.33 1,000 pts
- 200m Finale: 0: 50.16 1,000 pts
2. Henry Pos – 2,448
- 50m Finale: 0: 16.93 816 pts
- 100m Finale: 0: 31.88 816 phs
- 200m Finale: DNS 816 pts
3. Claire Mcphedran – 666
- 50m Finale: DNS 666 pts