Speed Skating Club hosts first interclub event last weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club held its first short track interclub event of the season on Saturday.

In the Division 2, skaters Joshua Telizyn, Nyam Newlove and Brooke Braun finished one through three. Telizyn would finish with the fastest time in every event except for the 1000m race. He would also win the day in terms of points collected with 4,543. Newlove placed second throughout the day except in the 1000m which he won with a time of 1:41:36. Braun had a solid afternoon of skating finishing in second or third in all events.

Matthew Mitchell and Sidney Bennie placed second and third in Division 3. Mitchell would excel in the 1500m as he was four-tenths of a second away from first place. Bennie would place third in the 200m team pursuit with a time of 0:24:82.

In Division 4, speed skater Nolan Cote would finish tied for top spot barely missing out on the full 4,000 points by less than a full second in the 200m and 400m events.

Ivanka Whale of Division 6 would run the table and finish in first place in every event she participated in, including a 5 second gap in the 100m skate.

The results were as follows:

Division 1, Mixed Genders

5. Jessica Telizyn – 1,872

1500m Finale: 3: 22.19 443 pts

500m Finale 1: 06.66 543 pts

1000m Finale: 2: 00.40 443 pts

3000m Finale: DNF 443 pts

Division 2,

1. Joshua Telizyn – 4,543

1500m Finale: 2: 38.73 1,000 pts

500m Finale: 0: 47.29 1,000 pts

400m Finale: 0: 38.67 1,000 pts

1000m Finale: 2: 28.27 543 pts

3000m Finale: 0: 00.01 1,000 pts

2. Nyam Newlove – 3,448

1500m Finale: 2: 39.81 816 pts

500m Finale: 0: 48.89 816 pts

400m Finale: 0: 39.89 816 pts

1000m Finale: 1: 41.36 1,000 pts

3. Brooke Braun- 2,443

1500m Finale: 2: 45.71 666 pts

500m Finale: 0: 53.26 295 pts

400m Finale: 0: 43.42 666 pts

1000m Finale: 1: 50.21 816 pts

Division 3,

2. Matthew Mitchell- 2,593

1500m Finale: 2: 56.72 816 pts

400m Finale: 0: 48.12 666 pts

200m Pursuit/MS Finale: 0: 25.01 295 pts

3000m Finale: 0: 00.02 816 pts

3. Sidney Bennie – 2,418

1500m Finale: 3: 04.75 543 pts

400m Finale: 0: 50.36 543 pts

200m Pursuit/MS Finale: 0: 24.82 666 pts

3000m Finale: 0: 00.03 666 pts

4.Hannah North – 1,782

1500m Finale: 3: 04.53 666 pts

400m Finale: 0: 47.24 130 pts

200m Pursuit/MS Finale:0: 24.40 443 pts

3000m Finale: 0: 00.04 543 pts

Division 4,

1. Nolan Cote – 3,632

1200m Finale: 2: 49.25 1,000 pts

400m Finale: 0: 54.52 816 pts

200m Finale: 0: 28.10 816 pts

2000m Finale: 0: 00.01 1,000 pts

5. Emerson Bigras – 1,872

1200m Finale: 3: 10.25 443 pts

400m Finale: 1: 01.45 543 pts

200m Finale: 0: 30.91 443 pts

2000m Finale: 0: 00.05 443 pts

7. Austin Macgregor – 1,148

1200m Finale: 3: 15.42 362 pts

400m Finale: 1: 04.63 196 pts

200m Finale: 0: 32.43 295 pts

2000m Finale: 0: 00.01 295 pts

Division 5,

3. Jacob Paradela – 2,468

400m Finale: 1: 12.01 666 pts

200m Finale: 0: 39.64 543 pts

100m Finale: 0: 22.98 443 pts

800m LT Finale: 2: 30.87 816 pts

5.Erik Hansen – 2,114

400m Finale: 1: 18.14 362 pts

200m Finale: 0: 39.52 666 pts

100m Finale: 0: 22.41 543 pts

800m LT Finale: 2: 48.71 543 pts

6. Varvara Whale – 1,341

400m Finale: 1: 20.57 443 pts

200m Finale: 0: 42.48 241 pts

100m Finale: 0: 22.89 295 pts

800m Finale: 2: 44.21 362 pts

Division 6,

1. Ivanka Whale – 3,000

50m Finale: 0: 13.23 1,000 pts

100m Finale 0: 26.33 1,000 pts

200m Finale: 0: 50.16 1,000 pts

2. Henry Pos – 2,448

50m Finale: 0: 16.93 816 pts

100m Finale: 0: 31.88 816 phs

200m Finale: DNS 816 pts

3. Claire Mcphedran – 666

50m Finale: DNS 666 pts