Special weather statement issued for Muncho Lake area

FORT NELSON, B.C. — Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Muncho Lake Park and Stone Mountain region due to heavy snow that is expected to fall later today.

Meteorologists say that a favourable pattern for heavy snow across northern B.C and extreme southern Yukon is shaping up on the forecast charts for Monday. Computer models show a deepening Pacific low coming ashore at the central Alaska Panhandle late Monday afternoon, pushing inland and tracking over Watson Lake late Monday evening.

Anywhere from 5 to 15 cm of snowfall accumulation is possible for Dease Lake, Atlin, Teslin, Cassiar, Watson Lake and Muncho Lake by Monday evening.

The exact track of the low will determine how much snow will fall over these regions. Forecast confidence on the low track will increase with subsequent forecasts. Warnings may be issued tonight or Monday morning.

To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm in British Columbia and #YKStorm in Yukon.