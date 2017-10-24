Snowfall warning issued and wind warning continued for the North Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A wind warning remains in place for the North and South Peace and now a snowfall warning has been issued for the North Peace.

A wind warning issued on Monday is still in effect, but the forecast calls for the wind to diminish Tuesday morning as the low moves into Alberta. Until that happens the region could see strong wind gusts up to 70 km/h with gusts over 90 km/h.

Environment Canada has also issued a snowfall warning for the B.C. North Peace. The warning says a low pressure system will move through Northern B.C. Tuesday night and bring rain and wet snow to Northeast B.C.

Areas closest to the Rocky Mountain Range including Buckinghorse Lodge, Sikanni Chief and Hudson’s Hope could see up to 15 cm of snow by Wednesday morning. Fort Nelson and Fort St. John will see a smaller amount of snow.

See both warnings below.

Warnings

4:54 AM PDT Tuesday 24 October 2017

Wind warning in effect for:

B.C. North Peace River

B.C. South Peace River

Strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring.

An intense low moving across northeastern interior has generated strong southwest winds up to 70 km/h with gusts to 90 over BC Peace region. These strong winds will ease this morning as the low moves into Alberta.

High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

4:49 AM PDT Tuesday 24 October 2017

Snowfall warning in effect for:

B.C. North Peace River

Snowfall, with total amounts of about 15 cm is expected.

A moisture-laden low pressure system will move across northern B.C. tonight bringing rain and wet snow to northeastern B.C. Areas near the Rocky Mountain Range such as Buckinghorse Lodge, Sikanni Chief and Hudson’s Hope will see snowfall accumulation up to 15 cm by Wednesday morning. Areas away from the mountains such as Fort Nelson and Fort St. John will see lower accumulations.

The snow will taper to flurries Wednesday morning as the low moves into Alberta.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.