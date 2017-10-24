Snowfall warning extend into the South Peace and Pine Pass

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Snowfall warning that was issued Tuesday morning for the North Peace and up to Fort Nelson has been extended into the South Peace and the Pine Pass.

The snow has already started to hit many areas of the North Peace and road conditions are expected to deteriorate as the night goes on. YRB said earlier today they will have trucks out plowing & sanding to respond to the weather event.

The new warning says the South Peace and the Pine Pass could see anywhere from 10 to 20 cm before the storm moves out of the area Wednesday morning.

YRB shared forecasts Tuesday that Hudson’s Hope will see the brunt of the snow in the North Peace, with between 25 and 35 centimetres by tomorrow. Fort St. John is forecast to get between 15 and 25 cm, while the amounts will taper off to between 10 and 20 cm to the northeast of the city.

Motorist are advised to slow down on all major routes in Northeast B.C. Drivers in the area of Pink Mountain experienced near whiteout conditions which continued along Highway 97 until close to Fort St. John. For updates on roads in the Peace, visit www.drivebc.ca.

If you see anything on the roads, let us know by emailing news@moosefm.ca

Below is a copy of the weather warnings for the North Peace and South Peace.

4:12 PM PDT Tuesday 24 October 2017

Snowfall warning in effect for:

B.C. North Peace River

Snowfall, with total amounts of about 15 cm is expected.

A moisture-laden low pressure system will move across northern B.C. tonight bringing significant precipitation to northeastern B.C. Rain is expected to change to snow at times heavy this evening. Areas near the Rockies such as Tetsa River, Buckinghorse Lodge, Sikanni Chief and Hudson’s Hope will see snowfall accumulation up to 20 cm by Wednesday morning. Areas away from the mountains such as Fort Nelson and Fort St. John will see lower accumulations.

The snow will taper to flurries Wednesday morning as the low moves into Alberta.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Issued at 2017-10-25 01:20 UTC by Environment Canada:

Snowfall warning issued for:

B.C. South Peace River, B.C. (087310)

Current details:

Snowfall, with total amounts of 10 to 20 cm is expected.

A moisture-laden low pressure system will move across northern B.C. tonight bringing significant snowfall to northeastern B.C. Snow accumulations up to 20 cm are expected by Wednesday morning with the highest amounts near the Rockies.

The snow will taper to flurries Wednesday morning as the low moves into Alberta.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique- pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.