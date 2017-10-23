Slick roads possible factor in fatal crash near Taylor last Friday

TAYLOR, B.C. — Slick roads are said to have possibly played a role in last Friday morning’s crash on the Alaska Highway north of Taylor.

Members of the Fort St. John RCMP were called to the site of a head-on crash on the North Taylor Hill Friday at 7:58 a.m. According to a release from Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, a Honda Civic was travelling northbound when it crossed into the southbound lane and collided head-on with a dump truck.

The driver and lone occupant of the Honda, a 20 year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the dump truck was not injured.

Cpl. Saunderson said that while the RCMP’s investigation into the crash remains ongoing, roads were reported to be icy and slippery at the time of the crash.

Police will not be releasing the names of those involved.