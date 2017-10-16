Site C Union launches campaign to share the stories of the workers building the dam

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The union representing the majority of workers at the Site C project has launched a new campaign to raise public awareness about the workers building the project.

The People of the Site C campaign was launched Monday and includes a website featuring stories from people who are working to build the controversial project. The website can be found at www.peopleofsitec.ca.

“People of Site C connects British Columbians to the project through photos and stories of Site C workers,” says Ryan Bruce,CLAC spokesperson. “It’s important to tell the stories of the workers building this project as they often get overlooked in the midst of the political debate.”

The Site C project is currently undergoing a review by the B.C. Utilities Commission. The final report from the BCUC will be released on November 1, 2017. The Provincial Government will then decide if the project will move forward, suspended or cancelled altogether.

“The review puts Site C workers as well as the affected local communities in a position of uncertainty,” says Bruce. “Many people have already built their lives around the project, injecting new energy into the Peace River economy. People of Site C is the next step in our continued efforts to advocate for over 2,000 workers on the project.”

CLAC says they also continue to circulate a petition for the of those that maybe affected by the project being cancelled or temporarily suspended.