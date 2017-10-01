Site C BCUC Hearings start in Fort St. John tonight

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The B.C. Utilities Commission will be hosting two Community Input Sessions into its Site C Inquiry in Fort St. John.

The first session is Sunday night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre. The second hearing will also be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. again at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre but on Monday. The full list of public sessions can be found below.

Attendees can pre-register to speak at a community input session at: http://www.sitecinquiry.com/community-input-sessions/ or by telephone at 1-844-815-6190. Pre-registration is recommended, as space is limited. Registration closes at 8 p.m. the day prior to each community input session.

Registrants must check in at least 20 minutes before the session. Attendees who have not registered will be welcomed on a first-come, first-serve basis providing space is available.

Members of local Peace region First Nations made presentations in Prince George Friday.



The BCUC Inquiry into the Site C Dam will wrap up on November 1, when the BCUC releases its final report to the Provincial Government. The NDP Cabinet will then decide if they will stop construction of the dam.