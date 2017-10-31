Sisters in Spirit Walk adds Community Conversation to this Friday’s event

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Sisters in Spirit will be hosting a vigil to remember missing and murdered aboriginal women this coming Friday, though this year organizers have added to the schedule.

Organizer Connie Greyeyes said that this year’s event will once again be starting with a vigil at the Treaty 8 Tribal Association offices at 5:00 p.m. Greyeyes said that the vigil will consist of drumming and remarks from participants. After the vigil, attendees will return back inside for dinner before the Walking with Our Sisters Community Conversation gets underway.

Walking with Our Sisters is a commemorative art installation by Métis artist Christi Belcourt consisting of over 1,700 moccasin vamps. Each pair of vamps symbolizes represents a North American Indigenous woman that has gone missing or been murdered. The exhibit has travelled across North America since the project began in 2012.

Greyeyes said that the Fort St. John Sisters in Spirit will be hosting the conversation as part of its bid to bring the installation to Fort St. John next August. She explained that hosting the installation requires a large amount of planning due to the large facets of bringing it to the community.

“We’re going to talk about what’s required,” said Greyeyes. “There’s a certain amount of space that we need. We need 2,500 square feet just for the vamps. We need a venue that will allow us to have a fire outside, because we have to have a fire going for the whole period of time that the vamps will be in Fort St. John. We need firekeepers, volunteers, sponsors. And just an initial talk about it.”

Greyeyes said that the art project’s organizers require prospective communities to have at least four Community Conversations prior to hosting the installation.

For more information about the vigil or the community conversation, contact Connie Greyeyes at (250) 793-1468.