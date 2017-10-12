Single game tickets for World Under-17 Hockey Challenge go on sale Friday

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Single game tickets for the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Dawson Creek and Fort St. John will go on sale Friday October 13, 2017 at 1 p.m. This year’s edition of Canada’s premiere showcase of the best 16-year-old players is Nov. 5-11, 2017, at the Encana Events Centre in Dawson Creek and the North Peace Arena in Fort St. John.

Single-game tickets will be available to be purchased starting Friday, October 13 at 1 p.m. hours online at www.tigerboxofficeplus.ca, www.hockeycanada.ca/wu17, by phone at 1-877-339-8499 and in person at the Tiger Box Office Plus at the Encana Events Centre.

The Tiger Box Office Plus will be on location at Ernie’s Sports Experts at the Totem Mall for one day only on Friday, October 13 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. so anyone in Fort St. John can stop by and purchase their tickets in person.

TICKET PRICES: Per game, per city

Exhibition $5.00

Preliminary $15.00

Quarter Finals $20.00

Placement $20.00

Semi Final $25.00

Bronze $25.00

Gold $30.00

Ticket prices subject to applicable fees.

The 22-game tournament will include Team Canada Black, Team Canada Red, and Team Canada White will be joined by players from the Czech Republic, Finland, Russia, Sweden, and the United States.

Last year’s silver-medallists, Team Canada Black, will open the tournament Nov. 5 at the Encana Events Centre at 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET) when they play Team Canada White. Sweden, last year’s gold-medallists, will wrap up opening day against Russia in Fort St. John. On Nov. 11, the bronze-medal game followed by the gold-medal game will be played at the Encana Events Centre. TSN and RDS, the official broadcasters for Hockey Canada will carry select games including the gold-medal game; exact broadcast details will be available closer to the event.

Prior to puck-drop on Nov. 5, fans will get an early look at the competition and future stars of the game as both communities will host two exhibition games each on Nov. 2.

For more information on the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, visit www.hockeycanada.ca/wu17 or follow along via social media at www.facebook.com/worldu17 or www.twitter.com/hc_wu17