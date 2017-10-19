Seismologist rules out earthquake as cause of event near Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A seismologist with the Geological Survey of Canada said that he is not sure exactly what caused a loud noise and vibration felt by residents of the Peace Region last night, but that an earthquake has been ruled out as the cause.

A number of residents in Fort St. John, Charlie Lake, Taylor, and as far away as Hudson’s Hope reported on social media hearing a loud noise and associated vibration shortly after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to first-hand accounts from our reporters, the event was described as sounding and feeling like a vehicle impacting a building.

Dr. Honn Kao with the Geological Survey of Canada said that he looked at data from several seismographs in the Fort St. John area, and that he found no evidence of an earthquake that occurred yesterday evening. Dr. Kao explained that after running the data collected from seismographs, he said that was able to find evidence of small vibrations in the seismic waveforms, but that they do not suggest an earthquake.

“The way that you locate earthquakes is you try and find coherent arrivals of seismic waves so that you can pinpoint the source of those waves,” said Dr. Kao. “By looking at all the seismic waveforms at these stations, I cannot see coherent arrivals of seismic phases from a particular source near Fort St. John. We do see at different stations, they all have different noise sources, but its not clear to me that there is a relatively coherent arrival of seismic source that corresponds to any earthquake in that time.”

According to Dr. Kao, though a magnitude 4.6 earthquake was recorded by both Earthquakes Canada and the U.S. Geological Survey and did show up on seismographs in the area, he explained that the intensity of those seismic waves in Northeast B.C. were too small to be detected by humans.

An official with the B.C. Oil and Gas Commission also said this morning that while they did not experience the event first hand, they were aware of it. The OGC’s Director of Public and Corporate Relations Phil Rygg said that the Commission had not received a report of an incident at an oil and gas industry site in the area, but that the Commission was looking into it.

Fort St. John Fire Chief Fred Burrows said that the fire department also received a number of phone calls about the event, but that fire crews were not dispatched to an incident.

Though at least one report on social media suggested that the cause of the noise came from the sky, an official with NORAD at least partially discounted that theory. Canadian Navy Lt. Marco Chouinard with NORAD said that no man-made object, such as a satellite re-entering the atmosphere or a missile, was tracked by defence officials last night. Lt. Chouinard was able however able to say whether the cause of the noise was from a meteor entering the atmosphere, as NORAD does that track those objects.