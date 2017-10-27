Search and rescue crews assist paramedics in rescuing injured ATV rider

October 27, 2017 Chris Newton News Comments Off on Search and rescue crews assist paramedics in rescuing injured ATV rider
North Peace Search and Rescue crews responding to an injured quad rider near the Mile 98 Road last night. Photo by North Peace Search and Rescue Twitter account

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — North Peace Search and Rescue crews were called out last night to help rescue an ATV rider that was injured in a rollover.

NPSAR President Brian Lamond said that crews were called at around 11:15 p.m. to aid the BC Ambulance Service in rescuing the rider near the Mile 98 road after their machine rolled over. He said that search crews were able to find the rider and evacuate them from the area before they were transported to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Lamond was not able to identify the injured rider.

Comments

Have something you'd like to add? Read our comment policy by clicking here.