Search and rescue crews assist paramedics in rescuing injured ATV rider

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — North Peace Search and Rescue crews were called out last night to help rescue an ATV rider that was injured in a rollover.

NPSAR President Brian Lamond said that crews were called at around 11:15 p.m. to aid the BC Ambulance Service in rescuing the rider near the Mile 98 road after their machine rolled over. He said that search crews were able to find the rider and evacuate them from the area before they were transported to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Lamond was not able to identify the injured rider.