SD60 hosting meetings on catchment area changes for Margaret ‘Ma’ Murray School

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Peace River North School School District is going to be hosting three public meetings later this fall to get feedback on upcoming changes to Fort St. John elementary school catchment areas.

The School District said in a release today that in order to populate the new school, which is due to open in September of 2018, the district will need to redraw some of the City’s elementary school catchment area boundaries. The District said that these changes will potentially affect families whose children attend CM Finch, Ecole Central, Charlie Lake Elementary, and Bert Ambrose Elementary Schools.

The District’s trustees will be gathering public input on the proposed changes at a series of three meetings that will happen at the end of this month, and again at the beginning and end of November. The following meetings have been scheduled:

Monday, October 30th at Ecole Central Elementary School of the Arts, 10215 99th Ave.

Thursday, November 9th at CM Finch Elementary School, 10904 106th St.

Tuesday, November 28th at School District 60 School Board Office, 10112 105th Ave.

All three meetings are taking place at 7:00 p.m.

The School District said it will also accept written submissions on the topic of the proposed changes at the School Board Office until December 22nd.