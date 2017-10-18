SD 60 enrollment up compared to last year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60’s student enrollment is up compared to in 2016.

SD 60 is reporting to have around 200 more students than last year, with a total of around 6,000 across the district. Superintendent Dave Sloan said, “We have schools that are very tight, within the district and in Fort St. John. All of our elementary schools are fully subscribed as evidence by the need for six new portables at Bert Ambrose.” We are still in a growth spurt here.”

The increase is similar to what schools have seen four of the last five years, where enrollment has increased by 100-200 students.

Sloan said, “All schools in Fort St. John are full or near full. We are hoping the Margaret “Ma” Murray helps ease some pressure and don’t be surprised if there is another school built for junior high school students in the near future.”

As for teachers, the district currently has eleven positions left to fill which is more than in previous years.

“We have found recruiting to be a challenge over the last half dozen years,” added Sloan. “Geographically when people think of moving to B.C. for a teaching profession they think of the lower mainland, Okanagan and the South Island. The North Peace isn’t the first thing that springs to mind. We end up recruiting teachers that want to make the region home.”