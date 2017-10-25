All School District 59 buses are cancelled this morning

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — All Peace River South school buses have been cancelled this morning.

School District 59 Transportation Manager Jeff Lekstrom said that school buses serving both Dawson Creek and Chetwynd are cancelled for the day today. According to Lekstrom, area roads in the South Peace are nearly impassable, as between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow has fallen across the region.

Lekstrom said that the district made the decision to cancel school buses after surveying area roads and speaking with officials from Caribou Road Services, who told him that snowplow crews were having a hard time keeping area highways open, let alone rural school bus routes.

Despite the bus cancellations, all School District 59 schools are going to be open for the day.