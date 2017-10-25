School buses cancelled in School District 60

UPDATE – School buses have also been cancelled in Dawson Creek. There is no word on buses in Chetwynd.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It’s a snow day in School District 60. All school buses have been cancelled in School District 60 due to the heavy snow.

Schools remain open. There is no word if the snow has affected buses in the South Peace. If that changes, we will post another story.

The North Peace has seen anywhere from 20 to 35 cm of snow. A snowfall warning remains in place for the region and we could see another 5 cm of snow before the storm moves out of the area.

The highways in the Peace all have heavy snow and travel isn’t recommended at this time.