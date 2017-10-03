Rodeo results are in from the weekend in Chetwynd

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Senior and Junior high students competed in the Chetwynd Fall Rodeo this past weekend.
The results from the Senior high division are as follows:
Barrel Racing
- Brooke Swaffield – Dawson Creek 14.620
- Lainey Proctor – Prince George 14.902
- Fallyn Mills – Pink Mountain 14.975
Break Away Roping
- Kate White – Dawson Creek 2.5
- Hanna Pederson – Gundy AB 3.6
- Madalyn Fraser – Rose Prairie 7.6
Goat Tying
- Tommi-Sue Little – Groundbirch 8.3
- Hanna Pederson – Gundy AB 9.9
- Fallyn Mills – Pink Mountain 10.4
Tie Down Roping
- Tyrel Roberts – Charlie Lake 15.
- Dexter Keith – Dawson Creek 16.0
- Wade Roberts – Charlie Lake 17.2
- Ben Jackson – Hudson’s Hope 17.2
Steer Wrestling
- Wade Roberts – Charlie Lake 13.5
- Ben Jackson – Hudson’s Hope 15.9
- Zane Jones – Dawson Creek 34.8
Saddle Bronc
- Zane Jones – Dawson Creek 66
- Dexter Keith – Dawson Creek 53
Bull Riding
- Denton Spiers – Quesenel 78
All Around Cowboy – Dexter Keith – Dawson Creek 40 points
All Around Cowgirl – Brook Swaffield – Dawson Creek 52 points
In the Junior Division,
Barrel Racing
- Fallon Jones – Prince George 15.350
- Tate Rohloff – Sunset House 15.595
- Rachel Moat – Farmington 15.682
Girls Break Away Roping
- Rylie Bondaroff – Arras 5.6
- Kali-Clare Atkings – Fort St. John 7.2
- Emma Bousson – Elmworth AB 7.2
Girls Goat Tying
- Rylie Bondaroff – Arras 9.1
- Fallon Jones – Prince George 13.0
- Twiggy Esua – Arras 13.3
Boys Break Away Roping
- Danny Jones – Dawson Creek 6.4
Boys Goat Tying
- Jesse Jones – Dawson Creek 16.2
- Carson Johnson – North Pine 17.2
- Tyler Pederson – Gundy AB 17.5
Team Roping
- Rylie Bondaroff/Tyler Pederson 15.9
Saddle Bronc
- Jesse Jones – Dawson Creek 56
All Around Cowboy – Jesse Jones – Dawson Creek 78 points
All Around Cowgirl – Rylie Bondaroff – Arras 86 points