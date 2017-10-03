Rodeo results are in from the weekend in Chetwynd

High School Rodeo competition in Chetwynd over the weekend. Supplied photo

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Senior and Junior high students competed in the Chetwynd Fall Rodeo this past weekend.

The results from the Senior high division are as follows:

Barrel Racing

  1. Brooke Swaffield – Dawson Creek 14.620
  2. Lainey Proctor – Prince George 14.902
  3. Fallyn Mills – Pink Mountain 14.975

Break Away Roping

  1. Kate White – Dawson Creek 2.5
  2. Hanna Pederson – Gundy AB 3.6
  3. Madalyn Fraser – Rose Prairie 7.6

Goat Tying

  1. Tommi-Sue Little – Groundbirch 8.3
  2. Hanna Pederson – Gundy AB 9.9
  3. Fallyn Mills – Pink Mountain 10.4

Tie Down Roping

  1. Tyrel Roberts – Charlie Lake 15.
  2. Dexter Keith – Dawson Creek 16.0
  3. Wade Roberts – Charlie Lake 17.2
  4. Ben Jackson – Hudson’s Hope 17.2

Steer Wrestling

  1. Wade Roberts – Charlie Lake 13.5
  2. Ben Jackson – Hudson’s Hope 15.9
  3. Zane Jones – Dawson Creek 34.8

Saddle Bronc

  1. Zane Jones – Dawson Creek 66
  2. Dexter Keith – Dawson Creek 53

Bull Riding

  • Denton Spiers – Quesenel 78

All Around Cowboy – Dexter Keith – Dawson Creek 40 points

All Around Cowgirl – Brook Swaffield – Dawson Creek 52 points

In the Junior Division,

Barrel Racing

  1. Fallon Jones – Prince George 15.350
  2. Tate Rohloff – Sunset House 15.595
  3. Rachel Moat – Farmington 15.682

Girls Break Away Roping

  1. Rylie Bondaroff – Arras 5.6
  2. Kali-Clare Atkings – Fort St. John 7.2
  3. Emma Bousson – Elmworth AB 7.2

Girls Goat Tying

  1. Rylie Bondaroff – Arras 9.1
  2. Fallon Jones – Prince George 13.0
  3. Twiggy Esua – Arras 13.3

Boys Break Away Roping

  1. Danny Jones – Dawson Creek 6.4

Boys Goat Tying

  1. Jesse Jones – Dawson Creek 16.2
  2. Carson Johnson – North Pine 17.2
  3. Tyler Pederson – Gundy AB 17.5

Team Roping

  1. Rylie Bondaroff/Tyler Pederson 15.9

Saddle Bronc

  1. Jesse Jones – Dawson Creek 56

All Around Cowboy – Jesse Jones – Dawson Creek 78 points

All Around Cowgirl – Rylie Bondaroff – Arras 86 points