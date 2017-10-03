Rodeo results are in from the weekend in Chetwynd

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Senior and Junior high students competed in the Chetwynd Fall Rodeo this past weekend.

The results from the Senior high division are as follows:

Barrel Racing

Brooke Swaffield – Dawson Creek 14.620 Lainey Proctor – Prince George 14.902 Fallyn Mills – Pink Mountain 14.975

Break Away Roping

Kate White – Dawson Creek 2.5 Hanna Pederson – Gundy AB 3.6 Madalyn Fraser – Rose Prairie 7.6

Goat Tying

Tommi-Sue Little – Groundbirch 8.3 Hanna Pederson – Gundy AB 9.9 Fallyn Mills – Pink Mountain 10.4

Tie Down Roping

Tyrel Roberts – Charlie Lake 15. Dexter Keith – Dawson Creek 16.0 Wade Roberts – Charlie Lake 17.2 Ben Jackson – Hudson’s Hope 17.2

Steer Wrestling

Wade Roberts – Charlie Lake 13.5 Ben Jackson – Hudson’s Hope 15.9 Zane Jones – Dawson Creek 34.8

Saddle Bronc

Zane Jones – Dawson Creek 66 Dexter Keith – Dawson Creek 53

Bull Riding

Denton Spiers – Quesenel 78

All Around Cowboy – Dexter Keith – Dawson Creek 40 points

All Around Cowgirl – Brook Swaffield – Dawson Creek 52 points

In the Junior Division,

Barrel Racing

Fallon Jones – Prince George 15.350 Tate Rohloff – Sunset House 15.595 Rachel Moat – Farmington 15.682

Girls Break Away Roping

Rylie Bondaroff – Arras 5.6 Kali-Clare Atkings – Fort St. John 7.2 Emma Bousson – Elmworth AB 7.2

Girls Goat Tying

Rylie Bondaroff – Arras 9.1 Fallon Jones – Prince George 13.0 Twiggy Esua – Arras 13.3

Boys Break Away Roping

Danny Jones – Dawson Creek 6.4

Boys Goat Tying

Jesse Jones – Dawson Creek 16.2 Carson Johnson – North Pine 17.2 Tyler Pederson – Gundy AB 17.5

Team Roping

Rylie Bondaroff/Tyler Pederson 15.9

Saddle Bronc

Jesse Jones – Dawson Creek 56

All Around Cowboy – Jesse Jones – Dawson Creek 78 points

All Around Cowgirl – Rylie Bondaroff – Arras 86 points