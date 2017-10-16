Rodeo results are in from Chetwynd this past weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Senior and Junior high students competed in the Chetwynd Fall #2 Rodeo this past weekend.
The results from the Senior high division are as follows:
Barrel Racing
Saturday
- Brooke Swaffield – Dawson Creek 14.141 seconds
- Fallyn Mills – Pink Mountain 14.614 seconds
- Madalyn Fraser – Rose Prairie 14.654 seconds
Sunday
- Brooke Swaffield – Dawson Creek 14.313
- Madalyn Frader – Rose Prairie 14.444
- Fallyn Mills – Pink Mountain 14.458
Break Away Roping
Saturday
- Kate White – Dawson Creek 2.7
- Hanna Pederson – Gundy 3.1
- Tyler Bondaroff – Arras 3.9
Sunday
- Fallyn Mills – Pink Mountain 3.0
- Kate White – Dawson Creek 3.1
- Hanna Pederson – Gundy 3.4
Goat Tying
Saturday
- Tommi-Sue Little – Groundbirch 8.4
- Kate White – Dawson Creek 10.0
- Brooke Swaffield – Dawson Creek 10.2
Sunday
- Tommie-Sue Little – Groundbirch 8.2
- Fallyn Mills – Pink Mountain 9.4
- Kate White – Dawson Creek 10.5
Tie Down Roping
Saturday
- Ben Jackson – Hudson’s Hope 12.2
- Kolton Johnson – North Pine 15.3
- Jaytin Jones – Pouce Coupe 17.5
Sunday
- Ben Jackson – Hudson’s Hope 9.5
- Derek Hadland – Baldonnel 13.0
- Tucker Esau – Arras 17.9
Saddle Bronc
Saturday
- Dexter Keith – Dawson Creek 70
Sunday
- Dexter Keith – Dawson Creek 66
- Tyrel Roberts – Charlie Lake 63
Steer Wrestling
Saturday
- Wade Roberts – Charlie Lake 5.0
- Ben Jackson – Hudson’s Hope 9.5
Sunday
- Wade Roberts – Charlie Lake 18.0
Team Roping
Saturday
- Wade/Roberts/Tyrel Roberts 8.0
- Samuel Smith/Ben Jackson 8.3
- Derek Hadland/Dexter Keith 21.8
Sunday
- Fallyn Mills/Ben Jackson 12.4
- Cali-Jaye Rohloff/Tommi-Sue Little 13.6
- Kolton Johnson/Fallyn Mills 13.7
All Around Cowboy – Ben Jackson- Hudson’s Hope 48 points
All Around Cowgirl – Fallyn Mills – Pink Mountain 57 points
In the Junior division:
Barrel racing
Saturday
- Fallon Jones – Prince George 14.529
- Rachel Moat – Farmington 14.895
- Kali-Clare Atkings – Fort St. John 15.043
Sunday
- Fallon Jones – Prince George 14.604
- Tate Rohloff – Sunset House 14.619
- Rachel Moat – Farmington 14.721
Girls Break Away Roping
Saturday
- Fallon Jones – Prince George 4.7
- Emma Busson – Elmworth 4.9
- Shelby Corr – Fort St. John 8.3
Sunday
- Kali-Clare Atkings – Fort St. John 6.8
- Rylie Bondaroff – Arras 7.0
- Fallon Jones – Prince George 8.6
Goals Goat Tying
Saturday
- Rylie Bondaroff – Arras 9.4
- Kali-Clare Atkings – Fort St. John 12.5
- Tate Rohloff – Sunset House 13.5
Sunday
- Tate Rohloff – Sunset House 10.9
- Fallon Jones – Prince George 11.0
- Rachel Moat – Farmington 12.3
Boys Break Away Roping
Saturday
- Danny Jones – Dawson Creek 9.1
Sunday
- Danny Jones – Dawson Creek 4.3
- Carson Johnson – North Pine 6.3
- Jesse Jones – Dawson Creek 15.0
Boys Goat Tying
Saturday
- Tyler Pederson – Gundy 13.4
- Carson Johnson – North Pine 16.1
- Carson Gunderson – Hudson’s Hope 19.6
Sunday
- Tyler Pederson – Gundy 12.1
- Wyatt Bondaroff – Arras 15.5
- Jesse Jones – Dawson Creek 17.7
Tie Down Roping
- Tyler Pederson – Gundy 21.7
Team Roping
- Ryllie Bondaroff/Tyler Pederson 8.6
Saddle Bronc
- Danny Jones – Dawson Creek 42
All Around Cowboy – Tyler Pederson – Gundy – 70 points
All Around Cowgirl was a tie between Rachel Moat – Farmington and Fallon Jones – Prince George with 52 points.