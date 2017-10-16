Rodeo results are in from Chetwynd this past weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Senior and Junior high students competed in the Chetwynd Fall #2 Rodeo this past weekend.

The results from the Senior high division are as follows:

Barrel Racing

Saturday

Brooke Swaffield – Dawson Creek 14.141 seconds Fallyn Mills – Pink Mountain 14.614 seconds Madalyn Fraser – Rose Prairie 14.654 seconds

Sunday

Brooke Swaffield – Dawson Creek 14.313 Madalyn Frader – Rose Prairie 14.444 Fallyn Mills – Pink Mountain 14.458

Break Away Roping

Saturday

Kate White – Dawson Creek 2.7 Hanna Pederson – Gundy 3.1 Tyler Bondaroff – Arras 3.9

Sunday

Fallyn Mills – Pink Mountain 3.0 Kate White – Dawson Creek 3.1 Hanna Pederson – Gundy 3.4

Goat Tying

Saturday

Tommi-Sue Little – Groundbirch 8.4 Kate White – Dawson Creek 10.0 Brooke Swaffield – Dawson Creek 10.2

Sunday

Tommie-Sue Little – Groundbirch 8.2 Fallyn Mills – Pink Mountain 9.4 Kate White – Dawson Creek 10.5

Tie Down Roping

Saturday

Ben Jackson – Hudson’s Hope 12.2 Kolton Johnson – North Pine 15.3 Jaytin Jones – Pouce Coupe 17.5

Sunday

Ben Jackson – Hudson’s Hope 9.5 Derek Hadland – Baldonnel 13.0 Tucker Esau – Arras 17.9

Saddle Bronc

Saturday

Dexter Keith – Dawson Creek 70

Sunday

Dexter Keith – Dawson Creek 66 Tyrel Roberts – Charlie Lake 63

Steer Wrestling

Saturday

Wade Roberts – Charlie Lake 5.0 Ben Jackson – Hudson’s Hope 9.5

Sunday

Wade Roberts – Charlie Lake 18.0

Team Roping

Saturday

Wade/Roberts/Tyrel Roberts 8.0 Samuel Smith/Ben Jackson 8.3 Derek Hadland/Dexter Keith 21.8

Sunday

Fallyn Mills/Ben Jackson 12.4 Cali-Jaye Rohloff/Tommi-Sue Little 13.6 Kolton Johnson/Fallyn Mills 13.7

All Around Cowboy – Ben Jackson- Hudson’s Hope 48 points

All Around Cowgirl – Fallyn Mills – Pink Mountain 57 points

In the Junior division:

Barrel racing

Saturday

Fallon Jones – Prince George 14.529 Rachel Moat – Farmington 14.895 Kali-Clare Atkings – Fort St. John 15.043

Sunday

Fallon Jones – Prince George 14.604 Tate Rohloff – Sunset House 14.619 Rachel Moat – Farmington 14.721

Girls Break Away Roping

Saturday

Fallon Jones – Prince George 4.7 Emma Busson – Elmworth 4.9 Shelby Corr – Fort St. John 8.3

Sunday

Kali-Clare Atkings – Fort St. John 6.8 Rylie Bondaroff – Arras 7.0 Fallon Jones – Prince George 8.6

Goals Goat Tying

Saturday

Rylie Bondaroff – Arras 9.4 Kali-Clare Atkings – Fort St. John 12.5 Tate Rohloff – Sunset House 13.5

Sunday

Tate Rohloff – Sunset House 10.9 Fallon Jones – Prince George 11.0 Rachel Moat – Farmington 12.3

Boys Break Away Roping

Saturday

Danny Jones – Dawson Creek 9.1

Sunday

Danny Jones – Dawson Creek 4.3 Carson Johnson – North Pine 6.3 Jesse Jones – Dawson Creek 15.0

Boys Goat Tying

Saturday

Tyler Pederson – Gundy 13.4 Carson Johnson – North Pine 16.1 Carson Gunderson – Hudson’s Hope 19.6

Sunday

Tyler Pederson – Gundy 12.1 Wyatt Bondaroff – Arras 15.5 Jesse Jones – Dawson Creek 17.7

Tie Down Roping

Tyler Pederson – Gundy 21.7

Team Roping

Ryllie Bondaroff/Tyler Pederson 8.6

Saddle Bronc

Danny Jones – Dawson Creek 42

All Around Cowboy – Tyler Pederson – Gundy – 70 points

All Around Cowgirl was a tie between Rachel Moat – Farmington and Fallon Jones – Prince George with 52 points.