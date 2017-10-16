Rodeo results are in from Chetwynd this past weekend

October 16, 2017 Brady Ratzlaff Sports Comments Off on Rodeo results are in from Chetwynd this past weekend
Rodeo action in Chetwynd. Photo credit: HSRA Facebook page.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Senior and Junior high students competed in the Chetwynd Fall #2 Rodeo this past weekend.

The results from the Senior high division are as follows:

Barrel Racing

Saturday

  1. Brooke Swaffield – Dawson Creek 14.141 seconds
  2. Fallyn Mills – Pink Mountain 14.614 seconds
  3. Madalyn Fraser – Rose Prairie 14.654 seconds

Sunday

  1. Brooke Swaffield – Dawson Creek 14.313
  2. Madalyn Frader – Rose Prairie 14.444
  3. Fallyn Mills – Pink Mountain 14.458

Break Away Roping

Saturday

  1. Kate White – Dawson Creek 2.7
  2. Hanna Pederson – Gundy 3.1
  3. Tyler Bondaroff – Arras 3.9

Sunday

  1. Fallyn Mills – Pink Mountain 3.0
  2. Kate White – Dawson Creek 3.1
  3. Hanna Pederson – Gundy 3.4

Goat Tying

Saturday

  1. Tommi-Sue Little – Groundbirch 8.4
  2. Kate White – Dawson Creek 10.0
  3. Brooke Swaffield – Dawson Creek 10.2

Sunday

  1. Tommie-Sue Little – Groundbirch 8.2
  2. Fallyn Mills – Pink Mountain 9.4
  3. Kate White – Dawson Creek 10.5

Tie Down Roping

Saturday

  1. Ben Jackson – Hudson’s Hope 12.2
  2. Kolton Johnson – North Pine 15.3
  3. Jaytin Jones – Pouce Coupe 17.5

Sunday

  1. Ben Jackson – Hudson’s Hope 9.5
  2. Derek Hadland – Baldonnel 13.0
  3. Tucker Esau – Arras 17.9

Saddle Bronc

Saturday

  1. Dexter Keith – Dawson Creek 70

Sunday

  1. Dexter Keith – Dawson Creek 66
  2. Tyrel Roberts – Charlie Lake 63

Steer Wrestling

Saturday

  1. Wade Roberts – Charlie Lake 5.0
  2. Ben Jackson – Hudson’s Hope 9.5

Sunday

  1. Wade Roberts – Charlie Lake 18.0

Team Roping

Saturday

  1. Wade/Roberts/Tyrel Roberts 8.0
  2. Samuel Smith/Ben Jackson 8.3
  3. Derek Hadland/Dexter Keith 21.8

Sunday

  1. Fallyn Mills/Ben Jackson 12.4
  2. Cali-Jaye Rohloff/Tommi-Sue Little 13.6
  3. Kolton Johnson/Fallyn Mills 13.7

All Around Cowboy – Ben Jackson- Hudson’s Hope 48 points

All Around Cowgirl – Fallyn Mills – Pink Mountain 57 points

In the Junior division:

Barrel racing

Saturday

  1. Fallon Jones – Prince George 14.529
  2. Rachel Moat – Farmington 14.895
  3. Kali-Clare Atkings – Fort St. John 15.043

Sunday

  1. Fallon Jones – Prince George 14.604
  2. Tate Rohloff – Sunset House 14.619
  3. Rachel Moat – Farmington 14.721

Girls Break Away Roping

Saturday

  1. Fallon Jones – Prince George 4.7
  2. Emma Busson – Elmworth 4.9
  3. Shelby Corr – Fort St. John 8.3

Sunday

  1. Kali-Clare Atkings – Fort St. John 6.8
  2. Rylie Bondaroff – Arras 7.0
  3. Fallon Jones – Prince George 8.6

Goals Goat Tying

Saturday

  1. Rylie Bondaroff – Arras 9.4
  2. Kali-Clare Atkings – Fort St. John 12.5
  3. Tate Rohloff – Sunset House 13.5

Sunday

  1. Tate Rohloff – Sunset House 10.9
  2. Fallon Jones – Prince George 11.0
  3. Rachel Moat – Farmington 12.3

Boys Break Away Roping

Saturday

  1. Danny Jones – Dawson Creek 9.1

Sunday

  1. Danny Jones – Dawson Creek 4.3
  2. Carson Johnson – North Pine 6.3
  3. Jesse Jones – Dawson Creek 15.0

Boys Goat Tying

Saturday

  1. Tyler Pederson – Gundy 13.4
  2. Carson Johnson – North Pine 16.1
  3. Carson Gunderson – Hudson’s Hope 19.6

Sunday

  1. Tyler Pederson – Gundy 12.1
  2. Wyatt Bondaroff – Arras 15.5
  3. Jesse Jones – Dawson Creek 17.7

Tie Down Roping

  1. Tyler Pederson – Gundy 21.7

Team Roping

  1. Ryllie Bondaroff/Tyler Pederson 8.6

Saddle Bronc

  1. Danny Jones – Dawson Creek 42

All Around Cowboy – Tyler Pederson – Gundy –  70 points

All Around Cowgirl was a tie between Rachel Moat – Farmington and Fallon Jones – Prince George  with 52  points.