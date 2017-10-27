Ride for the Disabled raises over $3,500 at dinner theatre

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Ride for the Disabled held their annual Country Dinner Theatre last weekend, which was a big success.

Every table was full at the Association’s 7th annual event, as roughly 200 people showed up to enjoy the combination of a meal and live entertainment. Attendees were treated to performances by Tom Cole and the New Colt 45, as well as Jayden Stafford at the Charlie Lake Community Hall.

Ride for the Disabled President Elizabeth Calder said that the organization raised $3,517 from the dinner, ticket sales and silent auction.

The Ride for the Disabled provides horseback riding for people with disabilities.