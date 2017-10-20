Revised August Site C job stats show over 200 contractors laid off compared to July

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — BC Hydro has revised the employment statistics for the Site C dam during the month of August, which shows the second straight month-over-month drop in the project’s workforce, though this time the decrease was twice as much.

In August, there were 2,357 people employed in building the 1,100 megawatt dam on the Peace River. Of those, 1,937 were employed as contractors, with an additional 420 engineers and project team members. The number of contractors on Site C decreased by 208 compared to July, when there were 2,145 workers in that same category.

The job losses at Site C are in stark contrast to BC Hydro’s statement in reaction to the announcement in August that Petrowest Corporation, one of the three members of the consortium contracted to build the dam’s main civil works, had filed for receivership. On August 11th, Acciona Infrastructure sent a notice to Petrowest that its membership in Peace River Hydro Partners had been terminated for alleged events of insolvency and default. Two days later, the company filed for receivership.

The job losses appear largely to be of personnel from B.C. The number of B.C. residents employed as contractors on the dam fell from 1,678 in July to 1,514 in August, though the percentage of B.C. contractors stayed the same at 78 percent. The number of Peace River Regional District residents working as contractors on Site C in August decreased by 77 workers, to 626 in total. The percentage of PRRD contractors dropped one percent, and local workers made up 32 percent of the contractors on site that month.

One of the few statistics that did see an increase in August was the number of women working as contractors on Site C. A total of 389 women were employed that month, meaning that approximately one in five workers were female. The number of indigenous people employed on site dropped by 12, to 181, while the number of apprentices employed dropped that same month from 62 to 53. The number of temporary foreign workers on site stayed steady compared to July, with a total of nine.