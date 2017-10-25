Record snowfall blankets Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The snow blanketing the Fort St. John area is one for the record books.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Lisa West said that in total, the weather station at the North Peace Airport recorded that 55 centimetres of snow had fallen since the rain turned to snow yesterday evening. West said that 23 centimetres of snow fell at the airport in the roughly six-hour period ending at midnight Wednesday, breaking the previous single-day snowfall record for October 24th that was set in 1933.

An additional 32 centimetres of snow fell at the airport on Wednesday, getting close to, but not breaking the previous October 25th record of 35.6 centimetres that dates to 1918. The amount of snow that has fallen over the past two calendar days has actually exceeded the all-time single day snowfall record that was set on October 26th, 1918, when 50.8 centimetres fell in Fort St. John.

Fort St. John was by far the hardest-hit community in the Peace Region. In Dawson Creek, a total of between 20 to 30 centimetres, while Chetwynd only saw 15 centimetres of the white stuff.

West said that Fort St. John won’t get close to breaking any snowfall records for the rest of the day, as only light flurries are forecast for the rest of the afternoon. She added that the rest of the week should be fairly pleasant as an upper-level ridge of high pressure is expected to develop over the province. That ridge will be bringing sunny skies and daytime temperatures of close to 15 degrees later this week.