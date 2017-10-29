RCMP to release new information in 2014 death of Pamela Napoleon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The RCMP have scheduled a press conference for Monday morning to announce what they are calling a significant development in the 2014 death of Pamela Napoleon.

Napolean was reported missing to the RCMP on July 23, 2014, she had last been seen July 8, 2014 on the Blueberry Reserve. Then on August 4, 2014, remains were found at a burnt trappers cabin located 30km north of Buick Creek on the Beatton Airport Road.

Medical and dental records confirmed the remains as being of 42 year-old Pamela Napolean.

According to the release from the RCMP on Sunday, Senior Officers with the RCMP and a family representative will be present during the news conference.

We will have more on this story as information becomes available.