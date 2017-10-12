RCMP investigating a break and enter in Beaverlodge

BEAVERLODGE, AB – On October 11th, Beaverlodge RCMP received a complaint of a break and enter to the curling club building.

Between the evenings of October 9th and October 11th, unknown person(s) gained entry into the building and damaged the door. Several items were stolen from the business including: a yellow toolbox with a variety of tools, a 35 inch LED TV and several bottles of alcohol.

Police are continuing their investigation and are requesting anyone with information regarding this matter to contact Beaverlodge RCMP Detachment at 780-354-2955 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit: www.tipsubmit.com.