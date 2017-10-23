RCMP confirm three vehicles shot south of Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP continue to investigate reports of a suspect shooting at vehicles along Highway 40 south of Grande Prairie.

The RCMP confirmed there have been three incidents of someone shooting a vehicles, all between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on October 18, 2017. In each case, the suspect vehicle was travelling northbound and fired a gun at a vehicle travelling southbound. The police investigation suggests there was no specific vehicle targeted in these incidents.

The RCMP continue to look for information about the suspect vehicle that is described as a black 2007 F250/350 with a 6 or 8 inch lift with black rims and larger wheels.

Police are continuing to investigate these matters. If you have any information regarding this matter contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.