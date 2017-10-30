RCMP charge suspect in the death of Pamela Napoleon

UPDATE: Leon Wokeley is facing several charges and will make his first court appearance on November 1.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The RCMP have announced one person has been charged in connection with the death of Pamela Napoleon.

Napolean was reported missing to the RCMP on July 23, 2014, she had last been seen July 8, 2014 on the Blueberry Reserve. Then on August 4, 2014, remains were found at a burnt trappers cabin located 30km north of Buick Creek on the Beatton Airport Road.

Medical and dental records confirmed the remains as being that of 42 year-old Pamela Napolean.

