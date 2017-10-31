PSAC expects more wells to be drilled in 2018

CALGARY, A.B. – The Petroleum Services Association of Canada says more wells will be drilled in 2018 compared to 2017.

On a provincial basis for 2018, PSAC estimates 730 wells will be drilled in British Columbia compared to 612 in 2017. In Alberta 3,998 wells to be drilled and 2,931 wells for Saskatchewan, year-over-year increases of 152 and 84 wells, respectively. At 230 wells, drilling activity in Manitoba is expected to remain constant year-over-year.

PSAC President, Mark Salkeld commented, “The small uptick in activity we realized in Q1 of 2017 has carried on through the year. Budgets set with initial optimism for a gradual climb in prices by year-end continue with their plans as drilling and completion efficiencies improve. Due to pressure to stay low, costs for services continue to be suppressed affording better margins for producers. For 2018, confidence that oil will stay in the low-to-mid US$50 range as markets tighten and inventories reduce, along with growing interest in Canada’s vast liquids rich natural gas, should support a 4 – 5 per cent increase in activity levels.”

Although the Association expected 2018’s activity to be better than 2015, 2016 or 2017, the projected total of 7,900 wells is still 30% lower than the number of wells drilled in 2014.

PSAC bases its 2018 forecast on average natural gas prices of $2.50 CDN/mcf (AECO), crude oil prices of US$53/barrel (WTI), and the Canadian dollar averaging $0.82USD.