PRRD switchover of 9-1-1 services delayed

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Peace River Regional District’s plan to change fire dispatch service providers is delayed.

Back in January, the PRRD Board voted in favour of the Regional District entering into a five year contract with Campbell River-based North Island 911 to provide fire dispatch services for the B.C. Peace Region. The five year contract totals $635,477, which was the lowest of three bids that were received by the PRRD.

In March, PRRD Chief Administrative Officer Chris Cvik said that the tentative date for North Island 911 to begin providing fire dispatch services was this month. Cvik explained that the PRRD is waiting for Telus to do some required work to switch some of the communications systems in order to mke the switchover possible. He said that the tentative date for North Island 911 to begin providing dispatch services is mid-November, but that no final date has been set.

Fort St. John’s Director of Protective Services Jim Rogers said that the City, though it had mentioned the possibility of conducting its own fire dispatch services, is also going be serviced with the rest of the Regional District by North Island 911. Rogers said that with the tentative mid-November date, officials are in communication about the PRRD about reasonable compensation for the cessation of using Fort St. John’s services, as well as briefing fire crews about the changeover.