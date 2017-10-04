Provincial government seeking input on new grizzly hunting rules

VICTORIA, B.C. — The B.C. government announced that residents are being given the opportunity to provide input on new proposed grizzly bear hunting regulations, while an Insights West poll shows overwhelming opposition to hunting of the animals.

On August 14th, the government announced that it will end trophy hunting of grizzly bears in B.C. and stop all hunting of grizzly bears in the Great Bear Rainforest, effective November 30th. The public is being asked to provide input into two policy documents outlining the proposed regulation changes required to implement the ban until November 2nd.

As part of the consultation, input is being sought on:

Changes to manage the ban in hunting areas that overlap the Great Bear Rainforest;

Changes that will prohibit the possession of “trophy” grizzly bear parts;

Changes that will manage prohibited grizzly bear parts;

Changes to prohibit the trafficking of grizzly bear parts, and

New reporting requirements for taxidermists.

The two policy documents can be reviewed at: http://www.env.gov.bc.ca/fw. Members of the public may send comments to the Fish and Wildlife Branch at: grizzly.bear@gov.bc.ca.

Meanwhile, a poll by Insights West conducted in partnership with Lush Cosmetics and the Commercial Bear Viewing Association released Tuesday shows that 74 percent of British Columbians believe no grizzly bears should be hunted in the province. In the online survey of a representative provincial sample, 74 percent of British Columbians are in favour of banning all grizzly bear hunting in the province, while 19 percent are opposed.

The highest level of support for banning all hunting of grizzly bears in British Columbia is observed among women (78%), residents aged 35-to-54 (79%), Vancouver Islanders (81%), BC New Democratic Party (NDP) and BC Green Party voters in the 2017 provincial election (81% for each) and non-hunters (75%).

In addition, 58 percent of self-described hunters are in favour of banning all grizzly bear hunting in B.C. The survey was conducted at the end of August, two weeks after the government’s announcement.

Results are based on an online study conducted from August 27 to August 30, 2017, among 817 adult residents of British Columbia. The data has been statistically weighted according to Canadian census figures for age, gender and region in British Columbia. The margin of error—which measures sample variability—is +/- 3.5 percentage points, nineteen times out of twenty.

The full data tables of the poll can be found here: https://insightswest.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/TrophyHunt2017_Tables.pdf