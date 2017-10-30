Province introduces new municipal election finance reforms

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Government has introduced new campaign finance reforms for municipal elections.

The new reforms would go into effect before the next municipal elections are held in 2018 and would ban corporate and union donations, put limits on individual contributions and ban out-of-province donations.

Contributions for the election campaign of a candidate or elector organization will be limited to $1,200 per donor per year. One donor’s total contributions to the election campaign for an elector organization and all of its endorsed candidates cannot exceed this amount. These changes follow the approach of the proposed provincial Election Amendment Act.

The amendments will apply to all local elections starting with the 2018 general local elections and any by-elections thereafter, including campaigns for councillors, mayors, electoral area directors and school trustees.

“With this legislation, people can be confident that their local and provincial governments will be working for all voters, not just those able to write the largest cheques,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of

Municipal Affairs and Housing.