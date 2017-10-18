Private plane causing distraction after landing on Highway 97 near Summit Lake

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — A private airplane that was forced to ditch on the Hart Highway north of Prince George is causing a visual distraction for motorists this afternoon.

Cpl. Craig Douglass with the Prince George RCMP said that the pilot called 911 at around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday to report that he’d been forced to make an emergency landing on Highway 97 roughly 50 kilometres north of Prince George because of bad weather. Cpl. Douglass explained that the pilot was uninjured, and requested police assistance to block the highway so that he could take off once again.

Cpl. Douglass said that, likely due to continued bad weather, the pilot has not been able to take off, and has moved his Cessna 172 off of the highway so that it is not blocking traffic. He added that the RCMP’s involvement in the case has concluded for the time being, unless the pilot calls to request police involvement in closing the highway for another takeoff attempt. Cpl. Douglass explained that the aircraft is largely serving a visual distraction near Summit Lake on Highway 97, but travel on the highway is otherwise normal.

At this point, there’s no word on when the aircraft will be removed from the side of the highway.