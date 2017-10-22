Premier Tours AltaGas Propane Export Terminal

PRINCE RUPERT, B.C. – Premier Horgan toured the AltaGas Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal on Sunday.

The facility is scheduled to open in early 2019 and will receive liquid propane from BC and Alberta via the Canadian National Railway existing rail line. The export facility will be equipped to ship up to 1.2 million tonnes of processed propane annually.

“This is a first-of-its-kind project that opens the door to global markets for British Columbia, while creating good, sustainable jobs and economic development for the North Coast,” said Premier Horgan. “We’ll continue to enthusiastically pursue and support projects that benefit local workers, communities and Indigenous people, while protecting our air, land and water.”

The propane export terminal is expected to cost between $450 and $500 million.

On Saturday the Premier and the Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources Michelle Mungall toured the proposed LNG Canada site in Kitimat. According to the release, site clearing is underway and is expected to continue for the rest of 2017. LNG Canada has said they will make a final investment decision about the project in 2018.

The Premier spent the weekend in the Northwest promoting jobs in the region. The tour also featured a stop at the recently completed Rio Tinto aluminum smelter in Kitimat.