Predators win tournament in Clearview over the weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast BC LB Energy Midget Female Predators were victorious in Clearview over the weekend.

The Predators welcomed teams from Fairview, Smithers and Beaverlodge. Game One on Friday night saw the girls destroy the Beaverlodge Blades by a score of 8-2. The game was over after the second period as the Predators lead 7-0.

Game Two versus Smithers was much a much closer game as it remained scoreless until midway through the middle frame when the Predators potted a goal to break the ice and put themselves up 1-0. The girls would add two more in the third and sneak out with a 3-1 win.

The final game of the round robin was a clash with the Fairview Campbell Cruisers in which the Predators didn’t face much of a challenge as they would cruise to a 9-1 win. They would finish the round robin with a 3-0 record and claim top stop in the standings.

They would meet Smithers in the final and this time around would ride the momentum from the previous victory and capture the gold with a 7-1 win. Jordyn Larson would finish the game with a hat trick and was awarded game MVP.