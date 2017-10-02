Predators pairing up with Hockey Canada and BC Hockey

FORT ST JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast BC LB Energy Predators are partnering up with Hockey Canada and BC Hockey.

As part of the mandate of the players to give back to the community, Predators players will be lending their assistance at the upcoming Female Hockey Jamboree and Dreams Come True events to help promote the game during the U17 World Championships in November. Predator players will be given the opportunity to earn their coaching certificates through the “We Are Coaches” program to enhance their skills to help teach and promote hockey to young girls and boys beyond their minor hockey league careers.

As part of the U17 Championship and Female Jamboree festivities, the Predators will be playing the PCFAC Midget AA team out of Grande Prairie in an exhibition game on November 4th at the Memorial Arena in Dawson Creek at 7:00 p.m.