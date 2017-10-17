Predators in Clearview this weekend for a tournament

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast BC LB Energy Female Midget Predators are back on the ice this weekend for a tournament in Clearview.

The Predators team hasn’t been in tournament action since the end of September when they were in Calgary.

The girls begin the tournament on Friday when they clash with the Beaverlodge Blades at 7:00 p.m. On Saturday they begin with a game at 8:30 in the morning versus Smithers. That’s before a skills competition at 1:00 p.m. To finish off the day they play the Fairview Campbell Cruisers at 2:15 p.m.

Depending on placement in their pool will decide if they will be partaking in the bronze medal game at 10:15 a.m. or the gold medal game at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.