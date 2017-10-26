Power restored to all but roughly 275 customers in the Peace Region

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — BC Hydro crews have worked on overdrive to restore power to those that experienced outages in the wake of Tuesday night’s snowstorm, and it seems crews are making headway.

As of 5:45 a.m., there are still 275 customers in the Peace Region that are still in the dark. The largest outage is affecting 37 customers northwest of Fort St. John, and is located east of Upper Cache Road. Of the 61 power outages in the Peace this morning, the majority of outages are affecting less than five customers each.

This is in stark contrast to the situation in the Peace Region on Wednesday evening, when over 1,200 customers were still experiencing outages. In total, over 7,200 have had their power knocked out by the storm. According to BC Hydro Community Relations Director Bob Gammer the peak of the outages occurred between 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Gammer said that Hydro had many reports of the snow forcing trees into contact with power lines and in some cases, wires had been pulled to the ground.

He added that if people see wires down, BC Hydro asks that they stay at least 10 metres back, call 911 and report the situation including the nearest address or intersection. The full list of current outages cane be found here: https://www.bchydro.com/power-outages/app/outage-list.html