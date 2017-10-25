Power outages left 7,200 customers in the dark

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Heavy snowfall last night and this morning has resulted in many residents left without power.

According to BC Hydro Community Relations Director Bob Gammer the peak of the outages was between 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. leaving just under 7,200 customers in the dark. Gammer said, “we have had many reports of the snow forcing trees into contact with our power lines and in some cases, wires are down on the ground.”

He added, if people see wires down, we ask that they stay at least 10 metres back, call 911 and report the situation including the nearest address or intersection.

Currently there are 102 outages with 2,957 customers affected that crews are still working on. At this point there is no time frame for when power will be restored to all affected areas.

For updates visit the BC Hydro website at: www.bchydro.com