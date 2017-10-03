Power outage planned for Goodlow area on Wednesday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Peace River Regional District says that a power outage is planned for the Goodlow area on Wednesday so that crews can do work on the lines.

The PRRD says that Whitecap Resources will be de-energizing power lines from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The power outage will affect customers along the Cecil Lake Road from the intersection with the Clayhurst Road east to the Alberta border, and those living on the 203 Road between the Cecil Lake Road and the 250 Road.

Whitecap Resources will be widening and mulching the current power line right of way to allow for increased visibility along the roads due to vegetation clearing. Any questions or concerns can be directed to Whitecap Resources at (250) 781-3315.