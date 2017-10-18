Petroleum Association hosting its 57th annual bonspiel in mid November

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Petroleum Association is hosting its 57th Annual Oilman’s Bonspiel in November at the Curling Club.

Petroleum Association members from Fort St. John, Fort Nelson and Dawson Creek are invited to attend the event. To be eligible you must be employed for three months prior to November 15th.

Teams will be treated to a stag banquet with live entertainment on Thursday night. There will be music and dance on Friday evening, as well as $50,000 in prizes.

The bonspiel will have a maximum of thirty-two teams, with the deadline for entries set on November 8th. Entry is $500.00 per person. Each team is eligible for $5,000 in the cash reverse draw.

The bonspiel starts on November 15th at 4:00 p.m and runs through November 17th.

For more info or to register, visit their Facebook page.