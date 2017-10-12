Pee-wees return home after fourth place finish in Kelowna over the weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast BC/Yukon Pee Wee Predators girls hockey team was in Kelowna over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The girls started off the fall classic with a loss to the host Kelowna Rockets by a score of 5-2. Player of the game was Mandi Fiest.

Game Two saw the Predators rebound from their opening game loss, as they destroyed the Prince George Cougars by a score of 11-2. Hailey Armstrong received player of the game honours.

Game three saw the girls clash with the Surrey Falcons. In what was a close game, the Pee Wees just couldn’t muster enough goals as they lost by the score of 6-3. Adriana Hartnell was the player of the game.

The Predators would once again play Surrey in the semi-finals. The first half of the game was a back and forth affair with the score deadlocked at 1-1. Surrey would score three goals in the final five minutes of the middle stanza gave them a lead the girls couldn’t rebound from. Surrey ended up getting the win by the score of 5-1 to advance to the finals.

The team’s record fell to three wins and three losses on the season. The team’s next tournament action will be in Calgary on November 17th to 19th.