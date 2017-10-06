Peace Gallery North Flora and Fauna event starting tonight

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace Gallery North is hosting the Flora and Fauna event which kicks off tonight with its opening reception.

The Block Prints by Catherine Ruddell and Driftwood Sculpture by Michelle Pringle will feature wine and cheese, live music from the Intermezzo Trio and will allow people to meet the artists and view the art at tonight’s opening.

The shows opening reception is from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. tonight and the event runs until October 28th. People wanting to view the art can visit the Gallery during hours of operation until the end of October. Admission is free.